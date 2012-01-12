Jason Li

Sync (WIP)

Sync (WIP) sync synchronize synchronization s arrows rotate logo negative space
This was just a random idea that popped into my head one day. Does it make sense? Has it been done before? Please let me know! Thanks :)

Note: There is an "S" in the negative space

Posted on Jan 12, 2012
