Paresh Khatri

Group Messaging

Paresh Khatri
Paresh Khatri
Hire Me
  • Save
Group Messaging clean simple messages group text emails sms mobile pc to
Download color palette

Project that I am working on.. still working on the content part :)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 12, 2012
Paresh Khatri
Paresh Khatri
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Paresh Khatri

View profile
    • Like