Amber Welch

Desert Foxes Motorcycle Club's T-shirt Design for a Race Event

Amber Welch
Amber Welch
  • Save
Desert Foxes Motorcycle Club's T-shirt Design for a Race Event t-shirt illustrator brown blue gold khaki knolls knockout knolls knockout dirt bike race motorcycle trophy
Download color palette

T-shirt, trophy, and finisher's pin design for a local motorcycle club's race held in Utah in 2011.

Full version:
http://d.pr/Xjsq

Amber Welch
Amber Welch

More by Amber Welch

View profile
    • Like