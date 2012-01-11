Dennis Field

Stand Alone Letter D

Dennis Field
Dennis Field
  • Save
Stand Alone Letter D simple mark d retro logo f
Download color palette

Just to show how the "D" could stand on its own. I would invasion this happening in some cases as well.

219a38106764b43880dc6017b2fd4485
Rebound of
Idea for A New Personal Brand: Feedback Please
By Dennis Field
View all tags
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
Dennis Field
Dennis Field
Welcome to my portfolio.

More by Dennis Field

View profile
    • Like