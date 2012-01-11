Diego Monzon

Power Tools Switch Freebie

Power Tools Switch Freebie switch old round construction plastic rubber tools
I just published a new freebie.
Check out a bigger preview and download from http://dmonzon.com/freebies/power-tools-free-psd-file/

Of course I always love to know what you think.

I must say that the preview was made using this free and amazing 3D model at http://dogday-design.se/?p=716 .

Posted on Jan 11, 2012
