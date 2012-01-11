Amber Welch

F*ck Cancer - Making Bad Words Look Good

Amber Welch
Amber Welch
  • Save
F*ck Cancer - Making Bad Words Look Good handwritten fuck cancer breast cancer typography pink black texture fancy bad word fuck
Download color palette

Personal project for my mom who was diagnosed with breast cancer. Not sure what I plan to do with it, but it was fun to work on.

Full version here:
http://d.pr/vokY

Amber Welch
Amber Welch

More by Amber Welch

View profile
    • Like