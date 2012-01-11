Idea for A New Personal Brand: Feedback Please

Thought I would play around with reworking my personal logo tonight. Here is an Idea I had. I am really looking to knock this out of the park, so all feedback good or bad is welcome. Do you like where it is going? The goal is to create a personal brand that I can use as a gateway over to Greenline Creative. This site would have insights and tips. Companies could also hire me to consult and plan. Hope that helps open some ideas.