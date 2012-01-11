Just Love Vectors

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I'm almost finished with vectors for my The Just Love Project submission...Totally stoked that I have been able to incorporate a wolf howling at the moon into this one! Not too happy about how the moon looks though. Any suggestions are welcome for sure! Aso not finished with the smoke on the smoke stack so don't judge :-)