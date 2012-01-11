Levi McGranahan

Just Love Vectors

Just Love Vectors vector moon wolf mountain hill smoke
I'm almost finished with vectors for my The Just Love Project submission...Totally stoked that I have been able to incorporate a wolf howling at the moon into this one! Not too happy about how the moon looks though. Any suggestions are welcome for sure! Aso not finished with the smoke on the smoke stack so don't judge :-)

Posted on Jan 11, 2012
