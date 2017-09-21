Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Oleg Frolov

Camera app tab bar

Oleg Frolov
Oleg Frolov
  • Save
Camera app tab bar ux pattern interaction menu microinteraction mobile animation gif navigation tab bar camera app ui
Download color palette

Hi there!

Here is a simple bottom navigation interaction pattern for mobile AR camera applications.

Tools: Sketch, Principle for mac, After Effects.

Stay tuned —
Dribbble | Behance | Instagram | Twitter

Oleg Frolov
Oleg Frolov
Experiment with Interaction Design. Explore AR/VR.

More by Oleg Frolov

View profile
    • Like