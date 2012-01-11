Patrick Letourneau

Fluid Simulation Sample

Fluid Simulation Sample 3d cgi realflow cinema 4d fluid simulation
A couple of seconds from a 3d fluid sim I did. Full HD and full length here: http://vimeo.com/25149377

This shot was featured at the NextLimit booth at SIGGRAPH animation festival 2011.

I'm still trying to figure out what i want to have trigger the actual implosion... any ideas?

Posted on Jan 11, 2012
