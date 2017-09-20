Dribbble

Join us for the Hang Time Boston after-party!

Dribbble
Dribbble
  • Save
Join us for the Hang Time Boston after-party! dribbble meetup conference
Download color palette

Our Hang Time Boston event is SOLD OUT! There's good news though—you can still join us for the after-party at Coppersmith.

A big thank you to our friends at Affinity, @InVision, and Brandcast. They'll have plenty of swag and fun activities at the party.

We'll also be recording a live episode of our podcast, Overtime, with @Ethan Marcotte!

Grab a ticket to the after-party with this sweet discount.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 20, 2017
Dribbble
Dribbble
Stuff we’re working on at Dribbble HQ.

More by Dribbble

View profile
    • Like