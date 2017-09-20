Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Michael Pons
Crown & Mane

Command Dashboard Data Selection

Michael Pons
Crown & Mane
Michael Pons for Crown & Mane
Command Dashboard Data Selection figma prototype low fidelity saas wireframes stats analytics ux design ui modern product clean admin graphs web app dashboard
  1. ssh-dashboard-interface-lofi-michael-pons-1.png
  2. ssh-dashboard-interface-lofi-4.png
  3. ssh-dashboard-interface-lofi-3.png

Here are some more low fidelity wireframes designed to illustrate two different ways of inspecting multiple data assets.

• One way only allows a single asset to b inspected at a time.

• The other shows the ability to "pin" multiple assets and interact with the simultaneously.

Would love to get your thoughts on which one you think is more effective and why.

