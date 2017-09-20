Command Dashboard Data Selection

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Here are some more low fidelity wireframes designed to illustrate two different ways of inspecting multiple data assets.
• One way only allows a single asset to b inspected at a time.
• The other shows the ability to "pin" multiple assets and interact with the simultaneously.
Would love to get your thoughts on which one you think is more effective and why.