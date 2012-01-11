Jackson Bates

Little Red Car

Jackson Bates
Jackson Bates
  • Save
Little Red Car lrc little red car band logo
Download color palette

This is an unfinished logo for my friends band LRC. As you can see it's made of L's, R's and of course C's. Hope you like it.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
Jackson Bates
Jackson Bates

More by Jackson Bates

View profile
    • Like