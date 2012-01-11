Ryan Wheaton

Tees

Tees
I had the pleasure of meeting Kirk working at a little place called Tees & Greens in 1997. We have both since moved on to work in graphic design. I am looking forward to following him and the other great design I have seen here. Thank you Kirk for giving me a chance to play in Dribbble!!

Posted on Jan 11, 2012
