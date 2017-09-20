Jens Nielsen

Risk Management/Assessment app

Risk Management/Assessment app risk assessment risk management ux ui location design mobile sketch app
As part of an recruitment process for one of Denmarks top app design and development agencies i was assigned a mock case.

I had to design an app for a Risk Management and Assessment firm. I had 24 hours and a wireframe.

This is not sent to the client, and was primarily used internally to asses my skills.

Du to unfortunate (for me) circumstances, i didn't get the job, even though thy liked what i delivered.

Posted on Sep 20, 2017
