Risk Management/Assessment app

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
As part of an recruitment process for one of Denmarks top app design and development agencies i was assigned a mock case.
I had to design an app for a Risk Management and Assessment firm. I had 24 hours and a wireframe.
This is not sent to the client, and was primarily used internally to asses my skills.
Du to unfortunate (for me) circumstances, i didn't get the job, even though thy liked what i delivered.