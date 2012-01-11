Dan Malarkey

Coming Soon Page - Live!

Coming Soon Page - Live! coming soon green chaparral pro proxima nova button ui type white grey
Download color palette

My Coming Soon Landing Page is live!

The portfolio is getting a tune-up. If you would like to view the page and sign up to be notified when I launch the new design. Thanks so much for everyone's kind words! It really is greatly appreciated.

Posted on Jan 11, 2012
