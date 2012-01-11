fend

"you are coming down with me"

"you are coming down with me" illustration
larger: http://imgur.com/3Ck5y
I am drowning
There is no sign of land
You are coming down with me
Hand in unlovable hand
- No Children (Mountain Goats)

Posted on Jan 11, 2012
