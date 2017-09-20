Good for Sale
Days for iPhone X

Days for iPhone X iphone x ios 11 apple events interactions gif event countdown days

Hello Dribbble!

After Apple introduced the new iPhone X, I spent some time exploring, what potentially could be the next release of the Days app.

It is still an early prototype, but it provides great insights into the bezel-free user experience.

Check out the attachment for the full length video.

Days is an event countdown app for iOS, that you can already download on the App store today.

Have a great day!

Posted on Sep 20, 2017
