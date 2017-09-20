Days for iPhone X

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Dribbble!
After Apple introduced the new iPhone X, I spent some time exploring, what potentially could be the next release of the Days app.
It is still an early prototype, but it provides great insights into the bezel-free user experience.
Check out the attachment for the full length video.
Days is an event countdown app for iOS, that you can already download on the App store today.
Have a great day!