Year of the Dragon

Year of the Dragon dragon vector illustration banner wip
Admittedly, dragon illustrations are not my forté, but this is something we're working on at school for a "Year of the Dragon" banner that could potentially go up in our Chinatown area. Still working out a lot of kinks, but this is some of what I've got so far.

Posted on Jan 11, 2012
