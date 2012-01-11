Mel Gutierrez

Versus Comp vs vesus v.s. art nouveau art deco screenprint illustration
Shot of the digital file I will be screen printing for San Lucia Press/the V.S. Print Exchange.

Art Nouveau V.S. Art Deco (a comparison often made between my sister and I)

Posted on Jan 11, 2012
