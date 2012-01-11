Raúl Rincón

iPad App

Raúl Rincón
Raúl Rincón
  • Save
iPad App ipad design ui interface ui design interface design
Download color palette

an iPad app Design that could not be.

I guess it was worth sharing here. :).

View all tags
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
Raúl Rincón
Raúl Rincón

More by Raúl Rincón

View profile
    • Like