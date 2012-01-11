Matthew Reinbold

Playoff Potpourri Player Output

Matthew Reinbold
Matthew Reinbold
  • Save
Playoff Potpourri Player Output football sports card game
Download color palette

Output screen for an online fantasy football game. The player rosters are to look like 'high end sports cards with gold foil". Multiple opacity layers in CSS interact to give the final watermark/print effect under/over dynamic output.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
Matthew Reinbold
Matthew Reinbold

More by Matthew Reinbold

View profile
    • Like