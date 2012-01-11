Matt Ashwood

Dodge Nitro

Dodge Nitro vector car truck illustration icon
Was digging through old school files from about 5 years ago and came across this from a project. Vector illustration of the Dodge Nitro.

There's many spots that could have been improved, but overall I'm still pretty happy with it.

Posted on Jan 11, 2012
