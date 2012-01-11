Visual Etiquette

An honour and a privilege

Visual Etiquette
Visual Etiquette
debut
We promise no more profanity from here on in, but hey, we're made up because of the invite!

Here is to a long, faithful and all together less sweary future!

Digital love uploaded to the masses.

VE x

Posted on Jan 11, 2012
Visual Etiquette
Visual Etiquette

