Anand Gahlot

Detail: POLITICO's 2012 State of the Union Coverage

Anand Gahlot
Anand Gahlot
  • Save
Detail: POLITICO's 2012 State of the Union Coverage politics illustration branding logo typography design
Download color palette

Detail for the logo and aesthetic for all of POLITICO's State of the Union coverage and events.

34f03ad797b9eea41fe21aa24c1e8cd5
Rebound of
POLITICO's 2012 State of the Union Coverage
By Anand Gahlot
View all tags
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
Anand Gahlot
Anand Gahlot

More by Anand Gahlot

View profile
    • Like