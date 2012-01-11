Anand Gahlot

POLITICO's 2012 State of the Union Coverage

POLITICO's 2012 State of the Union Coverage politics illustration branding logo typography design
Logo and aesthetic for all of POLITICO's State of the Union coverage and events.

Posted on Jan 11, 2012
