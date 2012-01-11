Mitchell Bernstein

Not a Camera App

Mitchell Bernstein
Mitchell Bernstein
  • Save
Not a Camera App camera icon iphone ios app mi amo
Download color palette

A completely different way of coming at this app. Hope it looks somewhat ok. It's not just a camera app to take pictures. Actually it's not to just take pictures. Looking forward to its release very soon!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
Mitchell Bernstein
Mitchell Bernstein

More by Mitchell Bernstein

View profile
    • Like