Durham, NC— Sketch

Durham, NC— Sketch durham north carolina bull city baseball sketch swash mistermisses mrdavenport typography hand drawn
Born and raised here. Part of the MisterMisses project.

Playing around with angles and spacing. Decided to go baseball themed because of its importance to Durham, NC.

Suggestions before I take it to the computer?

