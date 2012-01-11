RONLEWHORN

Kurt Warhol

Kurt Warhol cliché live-trace splatter pop-art
I know it's cliché. I know it's generic, but for these bar portraits, this was a lot of fun.

Posted on Jan 11, 2012
Label Design • Portraits • Illustration • Branding
