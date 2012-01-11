Did this as a quick sketch in Starbucks the other day then refined on the computer. Did some heavy experimenting with techniques, process, and tools and made this using methods that I did not usually use before.

I've used a great amount of many different techniques for digitizing lettering from scanning and live trace to recreating 100% with the pen tool, to simply photographing actual sketches. This is the first time I have used Illustrator CS5's stroke width tool (shift+w). I've avoided it for a long time because I found it rather clunky at times, but I think that was just my unwillingness to patiently tame the tool.

I still have a long ways to go in mastering the tool, but thought I'd share the outcome of my practice. What you see here was made with a single pen tool stroke which was then modified with the stroke width tool. (after that the stroke was expanded and then some more advanced techniques were used to achieve the overlap effect. I did a video on it before).

I'm not quite sure how I feel about the approach just yet. As of right now, I don't feel that I have quite the control I'd like over the feel of the letters using this method, however this was my very first attempt with it, so that will inevitably improve. Though it didn't save any time in this instance, once I've mastered the tool I can see it saving time in the future compared to other methods I've used.

