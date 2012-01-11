Tim de Groot

FlitsNav

Tim de Groot
Tim de Groot
  • Save
FlitsNav flitsnav iphone icon wp7 nl pin camera lens navigation
Download color palette

To celebrate my first icon in the dutch App Store. It's an app that tells you where all closest speeding cameras are hidden while driving and it has just been released.

The UI itself is done by someone else, I just made the icon.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
Tim de Groot
Tim de Groot

More by Tim de Groot

View profile
    • Like