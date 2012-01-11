Pat Hamou

Death From Above 1979 - 18 x 24 Poster Design

Death From Above 1979 - 18 x 24 Poster Design
I'll take any excuse to draw an elephant, and this design aligned slightly (very) with the band's identity, but it was enough for me to jump off and go. The image itself had popped into my head quite awhile back and I was finally able to utilize it...probably my personal favorite from last year as far as fun and execution.

full version http://www.gigposters.com/poster/146568_Death_From_Above_1979.html

Posted on Jan 11, 2012
