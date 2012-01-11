Pat Hamou

The Kills - 15 x 20 poster design

The Kills - 15 x 20 poster design graphic design illustration typography
This was nod to my love of film noir. The Kills simply invite this sort of visual storytelling. I am currently designing a new poster the band as well which will follows similar themes at the band's sly behest....
full version here....
http://www.gigposters.com/poster/140958_Kills.html

Posted on Jan 11, 2012
