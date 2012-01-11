Yakim

Old app shot 2

Yakim
Yakim
Hire Me
  • Save
Old app shot 2 paper button iphone ios slick ui app
Download color palette

This is another shot of the app I posted before.

107b9cd7888a9259b2880b62aec0e831
Rebound of
Old app
By Yakim
View all tags
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
Yakim
Yakim
I design intuitive, robust, inclusive, and empowering UI's
Hire Me

More by Yakim

View profile
    • Like