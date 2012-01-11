Pat Hamou

Pixies - 18 x 24 Poster Design

I was really concerned with capturing the spirit of the Pixies and also a have a nod to 4AD designer Vaughn Oliver since the work he did for the band was so iconic.
full version here:
http://www.gigposters.com/poster/139292_Pixies.html

Posted on Jan 11, 2012
