Jo Phillips

Slate - Shades of Grey Web Elements

Jo Phillips
Jo Phillips
  • Save
Slate - Shades of Grey Web Elements grey web elements
Download color palette

Experimenting with shades of grey for a web elements collection.
http://bit.ly/xto7Ys

View all tags
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
Jo Phillips
Jo Phillips

More by Jo Phillips

View profile
    • Like