New header for personal site texture type reeves music design radio header hand drawn pencil bolt lightning
I wanted to give my site a more personal touch so I drew this up with a pencil the other day. I really like the level of texture, but I hate the 'J.D.' part. check out the full header at www.jdreeves.com

Posted on Jan 11, 2012
