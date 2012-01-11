Aaron Nichols

Beer and Fries

Beer and Fries
Working on the second part of the tutorial, the fry basket. I think it is missing something but can't really tell what.

I am also thinking to turn the beer into a soda and throw in some no effect ice cubes. Thoughts?

Rebound of
Beer Illustration
By Aaron Nichols
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
