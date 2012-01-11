Future...past

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
After watching "Back To The Future Part II" a few nights ago I was struck by how the movie's idea of the height of home communication technology in 2015 was a fax machine.
Yes, Marty talks to Needles and The Jitz on a video phone screen but the fact that it seems every room in the house has a fax machine where his firing is sent to says a lot about how the movie's creators thought we would be communicating in the future.
The bottom line is this: you can't predict the future but it is fun to look back on the past and see where our imaginations took us.