Future...past

After watching "Back To The Future Part II" a few nights ago I was struck by how the movie's idea of the height of home communication technology in 2015 was a fax machine.

Yes, Marty talks to Needles and The Jitz on a video phone screen but the fact that it seems every room in the house has a fax machine where his firing is sent to says a lot about how the movie's creators thought we would be communicating in the future.

The bottom line is this: you can't predict the future but it is fun to look back on the past and see where our imaginations took us.