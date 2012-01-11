Ray Frenden

Devil Outside

Devil Outside
Limited color (five spot colors) tee design, personal work, devil thing I am tooling on. With the stippling, five colors go a long way. Good for tees and posters and junk.

Big version:

http://dl.dropbox.com/u/88157/forums/devil_outside01.png

Posted on Jan 11, 2012
