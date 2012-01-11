Jacobus North

Calibration Slider

Jacobus North
Jacobus North
  • Save
Calibration Slider ui ruler app
Download color palette

Made a calibration slider for an app I'm working on, not sure if it will fit/work. What do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
Jacobus North
Jacobus North

More by Jacobus North

View profile
    • Like