Jackson Carson

Nuits Gitan

Jackson Carson
Jackson Carson
Hire Me
  • Save
Nuits Gitan logo brand identity design id music band jazz swing nuits gitan
Download color palette

A logo for a gypsy swing (jazz manouche) group called Nuits Gitan.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
Jackson Carson
Jackson Carson
POPflow․design
Hire Me

More by Jackson Carson

View profile
    • Like