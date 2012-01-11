Heather Kerchner

My Wedding Invitations

My Wedding Invitations
My wedding invitations! I'm getting married later this year, and we're having a very casual BBQ/picnic-like ceremony and reception, so I wanted the invitations to reflect that. I'm still deciding on the typography, but so far I'm liking the paper cutting look. Our wedding color scheme is yellow-green and a persimmon-like red.

