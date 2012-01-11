Ian Collins

Simple app - white button on kraft

Simple app - white button on kraft kraft button simple iphone paper texture
The signin screen for the Simple mobile app. Styled after the card packaging for the Simple debit card: http://dribbble.com/shots/372734-Simple-Card-Packaging.

Kraft/chipboard background with chunky, white elements sitting on top will be a theme within the app. Probably.

Posted on Jan 11, 2012
