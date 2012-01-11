Jovan Petrić

Owl Colors

Owl Colors tape cassette beak eyes rotation head logo animal owl design colors
I continue to work on this logo and I need your opinion Dribbble folks. Let me know what color options you like. Comments >>> Likes. Don't be shy :)

P.S. I love right side.

Posted on Jan 11, 2012
