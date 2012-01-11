Dave Mottram

Walking in the Snow

Dave Mottram
Dave Mottram
  • Save
Walking in the Snow illustration sketches pencil sketches sketchbook
Download color palette

Resolving to do character studying and sketching a little more everyday.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
Dave Mottram
Dave Mottram

More by Dave Mottram

View profile
    • Like