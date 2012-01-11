Geiger Neckwear - Label

Just another shot of my damask woven labels (logo designed by me) on one of my hand-made 6-fold neckties.

Tie Details:

100% English Silk

100% Wool Interlining

Hand Cut, Folded & Finished

Authentic Symmetrical Six-Fold Construction



The online store will launch around the 1st of March and they will be available in a couple retail locations around the U.S. about the same time (starting in FL & GA).