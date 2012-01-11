Joshua Geiger

Geiger Neckwear - Label

Just another shot of my damask woven labels (logo designed by me) on one of my hand-made 6-fold neckties.

Tie Details:
100% English Silk
100% Wool Interlining
Hand Cut, Folded & Finished
Authentic Symmetrical Six-Fold Construction

The online store will launch around the 1st of March and they will be available in a couple retail locations around the U.S. about the same time (starting in FL & GA).

Posted on Jan 11, 2012
