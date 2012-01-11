Kuba Luberadzki

frutiger adrian type signage paris
For a long, long time Frutiger was my weapon of choice. Finally in February I'm going to Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport to see with my own eyes the wonderful job Mr. Frutiger did... Thank You Adrian, hope You are well!

Posted on Jan 11, 2012
