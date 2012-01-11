Richard Earney

Shazam Player icon

Richard Earney
Richard Earney
  • Save
Shazam Player icon icon iphone shazam brushed steel shazam player
Download color palette

Had to wait till the app went live but this was an icon for the just launched Shazam Player app

View all tags
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
Richard Earney
Richard Earney

More by Richard Earney

View profile
    • Like