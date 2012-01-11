dan gneiding

Working on some possible branding things for Forage Haberdashery. Trying for a nod to old fashion with out going totally nostalgia crazy.

Check them out if you are in need of a snazzy bow tie. Neckties and other goods coming soon!

http://www.foragehaberdashery.com/

Posted on Jan 11, 2012
